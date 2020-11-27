Small Business Saturday supports local businesses during the holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Saturday, November 28th is Small Business Saturday. It’s an annual event held each Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Small Business Saturday was first observed in the United States 2010 as an alternative shopping holiday to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support small, local brick and mortar businesses in their community.

Small businesses are a major force in the U.S. economy, with more than 27 million small businesses in the United States that generate about 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.