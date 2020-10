TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite the cold temperature, Josh Vowell & Whitney Frost, a.k.a. Soul 2 Soul, delivered their usual fiery combination of powerhouse harmonies and bass guitar sounds at the Live at Lunch Concert Series Wednesday afternoon.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Next week’s Live at Lunch Concert Series performers have not been announced yet.