Soul to Soul brings classic rock for third installment of Live at the Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held its third installment of Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

The concert was broadcast live on Majic 107.7 and hosted by Sean Kelly of Majic.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by the classic rock duo, Whitney Frost and Josh Vowell, a.k.a. Soul to Soul and sponsored by Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Schendel Lawn and Landscape and McCown Gordon Construction.

There will be one more live concert on June 4th with the Brothers Blues Band.