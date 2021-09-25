SPARK! reunites 20 Under 40 Honorees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boy Scouts of America, Jayhawk Council held their annual SPARK! event Saturday evening at the Townsite Courtyard in downtown Topeka.

“Tonight’s event is called SPARK. All the honorees for the next 20 under 40 banquet are here to get to know each other before we recognize them in Novermber.” Wayne Pancoast, The Boy Scouts of America, Jayhawk Council, Executive Director.

SPARK! is an annual event and is open only to past honorees, members of the selection committee and members of the steering committee of Topeka’s “Top 20 Under 40” organization. The event is held each year to reunite past honorees and as a social networking opportunity.

The Top “20 Under 40” award honors members of the Topeka/Shawnee County Community for their commitment and contributions both professionally and personally. Each spring, members of the greater Topeka community are invited to submit nominations for the “20 Under 40” award and then nominees are sent an invitation to formally apply for the honor.

Each year the program receives more than 200 nominations and over 100 applications, including two letters of recommendation per submission.

This year’s Top 20 Under 40 Banquet will be held at Vaerus Aviation, 6410 SE Forbes Field on Thursday, November 11th.