Spire Chamber Ensemble performs at Grace Cathedral Episcopal Church

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Spire Chamber Ensemble performed at the Grace Cathedral Episcopal Church Tuesday evening in downtown Topeka.

Spire Chamber Ensemble is a virtuoso choir and orchestra comprised of distinctive solo artists who are committed to the highest level of performance. The musicians come from all over the United States and travel to Kansas City to perform together four times a year.

They provide audiences with a rare level of choral music-making not found anywhere else in the country. Established in 2010, Spire is lauded for artistry, innovation and mastery at making music.

Now in their 12th season, Spire is regarded as one of the preeminent choral-orchestral chamber ensembles in the United States.

The group is led by Director Ben A. Spalding. Spire performs repertoire ranging from Baroque and Classical masterpieces with period instruments to newly commissioned works. Spalding is the Founder and Artistic Director of Kansas City’s Spire Chamber Ensemble and Baroque Orchestra.