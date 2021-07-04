Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival has it all: food, car show, golf, great music and fireworks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 24th Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival was held Sunday at Lake Shawnee this year. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Topeka Blues Society annually presents the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on the fourth of July near Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee in Topeka.  

This year’s festival included a car show, blues festival, food trucks, fireworks display and more.

This year’s Blues schedule included:

  • 11:15 – Spirit Dancer
  • 11:30 – Color Guard & National Anthem
  • 12:00-12:45 – CC & Coyote Bill
  • 1:00-2:15 – Orphan Jon
  • 2:30-3:45 – Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #8
  • 4:00-5:30 – Jeremiah Johnson
  • 5:45-7:00 – Indigenous
  • 7:15-8:45 – Mike Zito
  • 9:00-10:00 – Levee Town & Howard Mahan

