Spirit of Kansas car show brings in over 100 entries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Spirit of Kansas 4th of July car show took place at Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle, near Reynolds Lodge, on the east side of Lake Shawnee Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We are hoping for around 100 cars,” Ed White said, the event organizer. “We give out awards for the top 25 cars. We have cars coming from Iowa, Missouri and the Kansas City area.”

In past years, the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival and fireworks show was held in conjunction with the car show. However, the Blues festival and fireworks were canceled due to coronavirus.