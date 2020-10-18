Spirit of the Million Man March draws hundreds to the State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Million Man March, several Topeka organizations came together to create The Spirit of the Million Man March for the Black Community of Topeka. The group marched from the Judicial Center downtown across to the State capitol for a rally.

“My part in this march is as a concerned citizen. I’m involved in any aspect that makes our city better. We want to improve conditions for all people.” Dale Cushinberry, former Principle at Highland Park High School.

The Million Man March was a large gathering of African-American men in Washington, D.C., on October 16, 1995. The march was organized by Louis Farrakhan, and was held on the National Mall. It was estimated, the crowd size of that first march to be 837,000.