SpongeBob the Musical opens Friday at Topeka High

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High Theater students will perform their first act of the year, SpongeBob the Musical, Friday evening in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High.

The stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts; lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The Topeka High School Theater Department is the first high school in Kansas to perform the riveting, hilarious SpongeBob the Musical, based on the iconic Nickelodeon show.

Showtimes for the musical are listed below:

Friday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 10, at 2:00 p.m.