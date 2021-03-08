Spring Break Camp at the zoo is both fun and educational

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is holding a week long spring break camp this week.

“This is our annual spring break camp at the Topeka Zoo. We have students here from ages 6-12 that will learn all about the natural wonders of the world.” Rachael Rost, Topeka Zoo Education Specialist.

“These students get to participate in a hands on, nature-based conservation camp. They get to meet live animals every day.”

The Spring Break campers will learn about everything from the Northern Lights to the Grand Canyon, the Great Barrier Reef to Mount Everest. The camp is focused on the natural wonders of the world and the amazing animals that call these places home.

Click here to sign up for upcoming camps.