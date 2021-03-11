Springtime, a time to tend to the lawn and garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Spring right around the corner, it may be time to spruce up the lawn and start thinking about planting those flowers.

“Off season is all about getting ready for the season that is upon us now.” Cameron Rees, Owner/operator of Skinner Garden store.

“We’ve been doing prep work on getting crops ready, getting orders ready and putting up signage and tags on everything. Every year is different. I like to remind people that it is still mid March. You can plant hardy plants like tress and shrubs, pansies and snapdragons and potatoes, but tender vegetation like tomato plants, marigolds and geraniums are another month away.” Cameron Rees, Owner/operator of Skinner Garden store

“Mother’s Day is the day I tell people they can plant tender plants. You want to get into warm soil temperatures before planting.”

You can work on the lawn now and one of the most important things you can do now is apply a good quality crabgrass preventer.”

“There’s nothing hard and fast about planting potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day, but that day is a good reminder that they need to be planted around that time.”