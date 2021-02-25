St. Jude Dream Home making progress with better weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream home is making progress both inside and outside. The weather is cooperating with construction and the sidewalks and driveway are being poured this week. The drywall is finished and the interior is ready for flooring and cabinetry.

This home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes is handling the construction.

Tickets will be available for reservation to potentially win the home in April for $100 each.

The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24, 2021.

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The hospital provides free services to child cancer victims.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.