St. Jude Dream Home in final stages of construction

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream home is in the home stretch. Construction is complete both inside and outside.

The construction of the sidewalks and driveway are finished, the exterior and interior are painted, the flooring is installed and cabinetry and light fixtures are in. Countertops, plumbing fixtures, sinks, hardware and appliances are in as well as the outdoor deck.

Landscaping, including downspouts and sprinklers are going in now and sod will be laid soon.

The home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes is handling the construction.

The estimated value of the St. Jude Dream Home is $425,000 and includes:

5 bedrooms, 3 baths and an estimated 2,800 square feet

Large chef’s kitchen with spacious island

Walk-in shower and freestanding soaker tub in the master bathroom

Covered front porch and back patio

Tickets will be available for reservation to potentially win the home beginning Wednesday of this week for $100 each.

The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24.

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.