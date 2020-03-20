St. Jude Dream Home making progress towards spring completion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Work continues on the St. Jude Dream Home. The drywall is finished, the hardwood flooring has been installed, the tile flooring in the bathrooms is being installed and the cabinets are going up, on the 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,200 sq. ft. home.

Tickets to win the home will go on sale April 1st. The Dream Home will be open for tours starting May 16th. The estimated value of the Dream Home is $465,000 and will be given away on June 11th.

All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

KSNT News and Mark Boling Construction, Inc. are the sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home. Mark Boling Construction, Inc. is the lead contractor on the home.