St. Jude Dream Home making progress despite wintry weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction on the St. Jude Dream home is making progress despite the cold and snowy weather in December.

Midwest Concrete has finished the concrete work and the plumbing contractor will start work next week. The general contractor on the Dream Home is Mark Boling of Topeka.

This spring, Kansans will have the opportunity to reserve a ticket for the chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

KSNT News is the lead sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home.