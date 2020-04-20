St. Jude Dream Home nearing completion

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Jude has postponed its Topeka Dream Home giveaway as the community deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinets by Custom Wood Products are in, the floors are finished and the plumbing and lighting fixtures are going in this week. The Dream Home is expected to be complete in the next three weeks.

Tickets will be available the first part of June and the home will be raffled off in August.

Mark Boling Construction is building the home, located at 6208 SW 46th Ct., off Wanamaker Road.

The house will have four bedrooms, three baths and measure 3,200 square feet.