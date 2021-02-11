St. Jude Dream Home ready for interior work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The extreme cold temps have slowed construction on the St. Jude Dream Home this week.

To date, the basement and foundation walls, as well as the garage and basement floors, have had concrete poured.

The framing is finished along with the electrical, HVAC, insulation and plumbing.

Up next for the Dream Home is drywall work, flooring and cabinetry.

“I’m really thankful for my staff to keep us ahead of schedule.” Mike Drippe’, owner Drippe’ Homes. “Right now we have the concrete done, the framing is done, and the mechanical is done and we have the drywall here ready to hang. We just have to get the hangers enthusiastic about working in this weather.”

This home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes is handling the construction.

Tickets will be available for reservation to potentially win the home in April for $100 each.

The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24, 2021.

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The hospital provides free services to child cancer victims.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.