St. Jude Dream Home tickets to be available in mid June

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has postponed the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway as the community deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dream Home in Lauren’s Bay Estates is nearly complete with landscaping work ongoing this week. This year, construction crews also installed outdoor lighting for the first time in a Dream Home.

Tickets will be available the first part of June and the home will be raffled off in August.

Mark Boling Construction is building the home, which is located at 6208 SW 46th Ct., off Wanamaker Road.

The house will have four bedrooms, three baths and measure 3,200 square feet.