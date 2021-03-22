St. Jude Dream Home update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream home is making progress both inside and outside.

The weather is cooperating with construction of the sidewalks and driveway finished, the exterior and interior are painted, the flooring is installed and cabinetry and light fixtures are next.

This home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes is handling the construction.

The estimated value of the St. Jude Dream Home is $425,000 and includes,

5 bedrooms, 3 baths and an estimated 2,800 square feet

large chef’s kitchen with spacious island

walk-in shower and free standing soaker tub in master bathroom

covered front porch and back patio

Tickets will be available for reservation to potentially win the home in April for $100 each.

The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24, 2021.

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.