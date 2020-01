The third KSNT sponsored St. Jude Dream Home is progressing well through the winter months.

The basement walls and concrete floors are finished and wall framing is well underway. The Sunflower Association of Realtors in Topeka signed several 2 x 4 pieces of lumber for the Dream Home earlier this fall and the lumber is being used to frame the Dream Home.

Tickets for the Dream Home are $100 and go on sale in the spring. The money raised goes toward curing childhood cancer.