Steins & Vines continues for fifth of seven weekends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo held the fifth of seven Steins & Vines fundraising events on Saturday night. Steins & Vines will run through October 2nd.

This week’s Steins & Vines souvenir is the Otter glass. The classic rock band Departure will be providing live music and Norsemen Brewing Company is the featured local brewery, with food provided by DJs Catering, Flavor Wagon 785, and Poppin Mini’s.

Each evening will feature unique entertainment including live music and comedy, all while enjoying beer, wine, and food truck combinations.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to sit and enjoy the entertainment. Coolers, bags, and outside food and drink will not be permitted.

Tickets can be purchased here for upcoming Steins and Vines events. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets to the entire event series and collect all of the exclusive event glassware featuring fun illustrations of favorite Zoo animals.

You can make a difference by supporting your Topeka Zoo.

Upcoming Steins & Vines events include:

September 18 – TopCity Comedy Night, and Giraffe Glass

October 2 – Departure, Happy Basset Brewing Co, and Tarantula Glass