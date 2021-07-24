Steins & Vines continues for fourth of seven weekends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo held the fourth of seven Steins & Vines fundraising events on Saturday night. Steins & Vines will run through October 2nd.

This week’s Steins & Vines souvenir is the Macaw glass, the Top City Groove Band providing live music and Happy Basset Brewing Co. and KB’s Smokehouse, Mad Greek and Poppin Squeeze providing food and drink.

Each evening will feature unique entertainment including live music and comedy, all while enjoying beer, wine, and food truck combinations.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to sit and enjoy the entertainment. Coolers, bags, and outside food and drink will not be permitted.

Tickets can be purchased here for upcoming Steins and Vines events. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets to the entire event series and collect all of the exclusive event glassware featuring fun illustrations of favorite Zoo animals.

Upcoming Steins & Vines events include:

July 31 – Departure, and Otter Glass

September 18 – TopCity Comedy Night, and Giraffe Glass

October 2 – Departure, Happy Basset Brewing Co, and Tarantula Glass