Steins & Vines continues for third of seven weekends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo held the third of seven Steins & Vines fundraising events on Friday night. Steins & Vines will run through October 2nd. This week’s Steins & Vines souvenir features the Sumatran Tiger Glass.

Each evening will feature unique entertainment including live music and comedy, all while enjoying different beer, wine, and food truck combinations. This week will feature Top City Comedy night and musician Jared Guth with Blind Tiger Brewery and restaurant, JLG MexiQ, Southern Star Food Truck and Poppin Minis.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to sit and enjoy the entertainment. Coolers, bags, and outside food and drink will not be permitted.

Tickets can be purchased here for upcoming Steins and Vines events. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets to the entire event series and collect all of the exclusive event glassware featuring fun illustrations of favorite Zoo animals.

You can make a difference by supporting your Topeka Zoo.

Upcoming Steins & Vines events include:

July 24 – Top City Groove Band, and Macaw Glass

July 31 – Departure, and Otter Glass

September 18 – TopCity Comedy Night, and Giraffe Glass

October 2 – Departure, Happy Basset Brewing Co, and Tarantula Glass