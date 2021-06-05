Steins & Vines, Topeka Zoo’s newest fundraising event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has a new fundraising event called Steins and Vines and will run on various Saturday nights at the zoo through October 2nd.

Steins & Vines offers your favorite beer or a glass of wine, snack foods from local food trucks and live music.

Each evening will feature unique entertainment including live music and comedy, all while enjoying different beer, wine, and food truck combinations.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to sit and enjoy the entertainment. Coolers, bags, and outside food and drink will not be permitted.

Tickets can be purchased here for upcoming Steins and Vines events. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets to the entire event series and collect all of the exclusive event glassware featuring fun illustrations of favorite Zoo animals. You can make a difference by supporting your Topeka Zoo.

Upcoming Steins & Vines events include:

June 19 – Music TBA, Happy Basset Brewing Co, and Painted Dog Glass

July 9 – TopCity Comedy Night, Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant, and Tiger Glass

July 24 – Top City Groove Band, and Macaw Glass

July 31 – Departure, and Otter Glass

September 18 – TopCity Comedy Night, and Giraffe Glass

October 2 – Departure, Happy Basset Brewing Co, and Tarantula Glass