“Still Vertical” playing at Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza continued their Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.m.

This week’s entertainment is the Classic Rock and Blues Band “Still Vertical“.

Still Vertical” began playing in 2019 and performs a variety of blues, jazz, soul and rock songs.

The band currently includes these members:

  • Nick Burchett (Guitar/Vocals)
  • Skip Moore (Bass/Vocals)
  • Larry Prout (Keyboards)
  • Gary McDaniel (Drums)

Upcoming concerts and food truck vendors include:

May 19, 2021     Matthew Mulnix                                 Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021     Soul 2 Soul                                          Bobby’s Food Co

