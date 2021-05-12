“Still Vertical” playing at Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza continued their Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.m.
This week’s entertainment is the Classic Rock and Blues Band “Still Vertical“.
“Still Vertical” began playing in 2019 and performs a variety of blues, jazz, soul and rock songs.
The band currently includes these members:
- Nick Burchett (Guitar/Vocals)
- Skip Moore (Bass/Vocals)
- Larry Prout (Keyboards)
- Gary McDaniel (Drums)
Upcoming concerts and food truck vendors include:
May 19, 2021 Matthew Mulnix Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze
May 26, 2021 Soul 2 Soul Bobby’s Food Co