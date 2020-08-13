Stormont Vail Event Center holds Jesse James Kennel Club Dog Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is overrun with dogs this week.

The Jesse James Kennel Club Dog Show attracted dog owners and breeders from across the United States. The dogs are judged on conformation, overall appearance, temperament and structure. The judges look for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was made.

“We feel so privileged to even have a show,” said show coordinator Karen McFarlane. “Over 2,000 AKC events since the middle of March have had to cancel. With all the cooperation with the event center and Capitol Plaza Hotel we were able to put this show together.”

The show will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, however due to coronavirus, the show is not open to the public.