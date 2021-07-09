Stormont Vail Events Center cuts ribbon on $48 million renovations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The multi-million dollar renovation project at Stormont Vail Events Center is now finished.

The $48 million dollar renovation is now complete. The event center broke ground on the project on May 6th, 2019. The renovations included:

Extensive renovations to the Domer Arena Equine and Livestock facility, including new stalls and panels, fully closed-in exercise arena, new box office, remodeled cafe, LED lighting, sound system, bleachers and bathroom and plumbing upgrades, etc.

In Landon Arena, renovations included new seating and premium seating options, a party deck bar, and additional suites.

Exhibition Hall was expanded by 40% and now will be able to accommodate growing events.

The parking lot was resurfaced.

McCowan Gordon was the primary contractor for the 2 year project.

As part of the renovations the facility changed its name as part of a 10-year agreement Stormont Vail Health entered with Shawnee County, which owns the facility, and Spectra, which manages the facility. New signs were put up for the name change and the arena’s website has now changed to www.stormontvaileventscenter.com.

Stormont Vail Health signed a 10-year contract in June 2020 with Shawnee County, and managing partner Spectra. After a first-year payment of $325,000, Stormont Vail will pay $250,000 annually over the next decade to rebrand the Expocentre as Stormont Vail Events Center.