Stormont Vail Events Center holds Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat for Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held a Trunk or Treat Friday afternoon in their parking lot.
The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Drive-Thru trunk or treat at The Vail! The event was free to the public and several Topeka businesses and organizations set up a “trunk” to give out treats.
The Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat drive thru will run from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. in the SVEC parking lot, cars enter from SW Topeka Blvd.
Participating Businesses and Organizations were:
Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America
Silver Lake Bank
Sunflower State Games
Topeka Area Building Association
Great Plains Balloon Club
Kansas Chamber
Kwik Staff
Sky Zone Topeka
KSNT News
Goodyear
McCown Gordon Construction
20/30 Club of Topeka Children’s Benefit Auction and Gala
Pepsi Cola of Topeka
GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness
Ricks Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery
Greater Topeka Partnership
Cornerstone of Topeka
Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.
System One
Sk8away Inc.