Stormont Vail Events Center holds Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat for Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held a Trunk or Treat Friday afternoon in their parking lot.

The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Drive-Thru trunk or treat at The Vail! The event was free to the public and several Topeka businesses and organizations set up a “trunk” to give out treats.

The Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat drive thru will run from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. in the SVEC parking lot, cars enter from SW Topeka Blvd.

Participating Businesses and Organizations were:

Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

Silver Lake Bank

Sunflower State Games

Topeka Area Building Association

Great Plains Balloon Club

Kansas Chamber

Kwik Staff

Sky Zone Topeka

KSNT News

Goodyear

McCown Gordon Construction

20/30 Club of Topeka Children’s Benefit Auction and Gala

Pepsi Cola of Topeka

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness

Ricks Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery

Greater Topeka Partnership

Cornerstone of Topeka

Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

System One

Sk8away Inc.