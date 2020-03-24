Stormont Vail Events Center taking advantage of shutdown for renovations

The Stormont Vail Events Center is in the first year of a two year $48 million renovation project. The project will make the event center Topeka’s largest venue complex. The project started in May of 2019, and includes improvements and additions to Domer Arena, Landon Arena, and Exhibition Hall. Renovations to the Domer Arena and Livestock facility, include new stalls and panels, concessions, LED lighting, bleachers and bathrooms. Landon Arena has new seats, new premium seating options, a party deck bar, and suites. Exhibition Hall will be expanded by 40% in floor space. The project is expected to be complete by May, 2021.