Stormont Vail Events Center taking advantage of shutdown for renovations

Child Care Aware of Northeast Kansas started renovations on their latest house in early February. New windows have been installed, drywall is finished in some rooms, and bathroom fixtures are being installed this week. Next up for the house is paint, cabinets and flooring. This is the third home in three years, Child Care Aware has purchased with plans to renovate and resell. An open house is scheduled for June 5th. Childcare Aware of Northeast Kansas provides a high-quality, affordable child care system. They support children’s growth, development and educational advancement and creates a positive economic impact for families and communities. For more information on Childcare Aware of Northeast Kansas go to https://east.ks.childcareaware.org/