Stormont Vail Health remembers those lost to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health held a memorial Wednesday to honor those lost to COVID-19 at Stormont Vail Health.

“It’s been a year since our first COVID-19 positive patient in our hospital. We have had so many experiences, so many great efforts put forth by our team and we thought it was important to remember the 203 people that have lost their lives here at the hospital.” Dr. Robert Kenagy, CEO & President of Stormont Vail Hospital.

The memorial was held to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and all affected by the pandemic. Mar. 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 test result at Stormont Vail.

Stormont Vail Health rang the bell 203 times, once for each life lost at the hospital.

There have been 350 COVID deaths in Shawnee County to date.