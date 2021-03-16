Sunflower Chiropractic cuts ribbon for grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During the COVID-19 pandemic most businesses struggled to stay open and very few new businesses chose to start up. Sunflower Chiropractic is the exception. Sunflower Chiropractic opened in January of 2021 despite the pandemic. On Tuesday the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting for the business welcoming them into the community.

“I’ve always had a passion for health and wellness and I’ve always known I’ve wanted to help people. I graduated in October and opened my business in January.” Dr. Elizabeth Ellrich, owner/operator of Sunflower Chiropractic.

” I focus on prenatal and pediatric care because I think good health is important to start out at a young age. We are accepting new patients and as part of the Greater Topeka Partnership, we are giving a discount for people in the partnership.”

Click here to learn more about Sunflower Chiropractic and to book an appointment.

Sunflower Chiropractic is located at 2121 S.W. 37th St.