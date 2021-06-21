Sunflower Music Festival returns after a year off

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival returns this year after a year off because of the pandemic.

The annual music festival invites musicians from all across the country who perform different pieces of music each night over a 10-day span. The theme for this year’s festival is “Women in Music” in which they will honor female composers, leaders, and soloists.

Monday’s performance honored Liz Stratton, a Topeka Philanthropist who had supported the Sunflower Music Festival for many years.

Monday evening’s musicians included:

Joe Cartwright on piano

Rod Fleeman on guitar

Ben Leifer on bass

Michael Warren on drums

Deborah Brown on vocals

For more information on upcoming Sunflower Music Festival concerts click here.