Sunflower Music Festival returns after a year off

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival returns this year after a year off because of the pandemic.
The annual music festival invites musicians from all across the country who perform different pieces of music each night over a 10-day span. The theme for this year’s festival is “Women in Music” in which they will honor female composers, leaders, and soloists.
Monday’s performance honored Liz Stratton, a Topeka Philanthropist who had supported the Sunflower Music Festival for many years.
Monday evening’s musicians included:
- Joe Cartwright on piano
- Rod Fleeman on guitar
- Ben Leifer on bass
- Michael Warren on drums
- Deborah Brown on vocals
For more information on upcoming Sunflower Music Festival concerts click here.