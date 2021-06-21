Sunflower Music Festival returns after a year off

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival returns this year after a year off because of the pandemic.

The annual music festival invites musicians from all across the country who perform different pieces of music each night over a 10-day span. The theme for this year’s festival is “Women in Music” in which they will honor female composers, leaders, and soloists.

Monday’s performance honored Liz Stratton, a Topeka Philanthropist who had supported the Sunflower Music Festival for many years.

Monday evening’s musicians included:

  • Joe Cartwright on piano
  • Rod Fleeman on guitar
  • Ben Leifer on bass
  • Michael Warren on drums
  • Deborah Brown on vocals

