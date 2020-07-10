Sunflower State Games lights the torch to begin the games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Sunflower State Games officially got underway Friday afternoon with a lighting of the Cauldron at the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

“Although we couldn’t have a traditional athlete festival, we still wanted to light the cauldron to get the games started,” Cassie Criger, interim Executive Director of the Sunflower State Games, said.

The Topeka Mudcats and the McClouth PSA Geiger High School baseball teams started out the competition.

The number of sports available to the athletes have been reduced this year because of the coronavirus.

The sports that will see competition are:

July 10-12: Baseball Sporting Clays Tennis Orienteering Golf

