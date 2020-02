The Topeka Civic Theatre held their Freshman Class Improv Comedy Show Saturday evening in Old father Theatre. The Freshman Class features young local comedians dealing with everyday life situations through Improv Comedy. This young group of comedians had the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the entire evening. To see more date for the Freshman Class go to https://topekacivictheatre.com/shows/performance-companies/the-freshman-class/