TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo held an invitation only open house Saturday evening.

Those present for the open house heard a presentation from Zoo Director Brendon Wiley on the new Giraffe Exhibit, which is expected to start in early 2021.

After the presentation the group had an opportunity to feed the giraffes, tour other exhibits in the zoo and was treated to a buffet style dinner in Camp Cowabunga.