Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church recreating ways to worship

Reverend Andrew Conard, Pastor at Susanna Welsey United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St., has had to come up with some creative ways to reach his congregation. Sunday morning Worships are now on Zoom and Facebook with Sunday School classes also online and their early learning program that would usually be in the church on Sunday morning is also on Zoom.

The congregation is reaching out to their neighbors at Aldersgate Village with a Kids Mission Project. The children in the congregation and community are invited to submit pictures they have colored and email them to sharethelight@swumc.org and the church will see that members at Aldersgate Village get them.

The church is currently working on a plan to open the church up when that time comes, but as of now they do not know when or what that will entail.

To follow the Sunday morning worship service or to be a part of the Aldersgate Village partnership, click here.







