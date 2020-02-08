Swimmers brave cold for 16th Annual Polar Plunge

The Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff Office and participating agencies
in the Kansas Law Enforcement held the 16th Annual Polar Plunge Saturday at Lake Shawnee. Participants were invited to dress in costume for the plunge. Entry fees for the Polar Plunge cover costs for the Special Olympics Kansas athletes, which includes more than 4,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities on the playing field throughout the year!

