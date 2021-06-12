Tap That Topeka, the largest beer fest in the Midwest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to Visit Topeka, Inc. Tap That Topeka is the largest beer festival in the Midwest. The festival was held Saturday in downtown Topeka on Jackson Street just east of the State Capitol.

The beer fest included live music, food trucks, and vendors. VIP ticket holders were allowed in an hour earlier and received beer samples not available to the general public. They also received special swag, a lanyard VIP Badge for off-menu tastings, a VIP sampling glass, private restrooms and a VIP-only covered seating area.

New this year is the VIP Designated Driver ticket. Those with a designated driver ticket had access to free non-alcoholic beverages, access to the event an hour earlier, access to private restrooms, free food and a covered seating area.

Tap That is presented by The Greater Topeka Partnership & Visit Topeka.

After Tap That Topeka closed patrons were invited to the Second Saturday Concert Series at the Celtic Fox featuring live music by Soul Rebel and the Beast a reggae, rock and hip-hop band.