TARC of Topeka gets creative with Zoom, telemedicine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TARC is continually reinventing ways to interact with its clients since the coronavirus pandemic forced more than 130 employees to work from home.

TARC provides day services, children’s services, case management, assistive technology and other services to developmentally disabled children and adults throughout the Topeka community.

“Things are a little different now. We have had to find ways to reach our clients,” Executive Director Eileen Doran said.

TARC is now using Zoom for meetings and conducts all home visits through Zoom and telemedicine.

Doran said TARC has a plan in place to open up when it is safe to do so.

Referrals are still being accepted during this time. You can call (785) 232-0597 for more information on services.