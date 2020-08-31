TARC’s 29th annual Golf Tournament raises money for those with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TARC of Topeka held their 29th annual Golf Tournament Monday at the Lake Shawnee Golf Course. Twenty-eight teams signed up to play 18 holes, all to raise money for TARC’s programs that serve children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sherry Lundry, TARC Development Director, said “We are having our 29th annual benefit Golf

Tournament for TARC. We are excited to have 28 teams playing today and raising a lot of money. New this year, we have a golf cannon on hole one they can use to shoot golf balls. At TARC we support individuals with development and intellectual disabilities so all the money we raise goes back into our programming.”

TARC provides services and supports to children, families and adults with developmental, intellectual and related disabilities right here in our community.