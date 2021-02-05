TFI Family Services breaks ground on gymnasium

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Family Initiative (TFI) broke ground on a new gymnasium for Pathway Family Services, a Topeka-based Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, on Friday.

Michael Patrick, TFI CEO, ” This campus, on any given day has over 65 children that we house here that are in need of our services. Good physical health goes right along with good behavioral health. good It is important that they have a place to burn off energy, play basketball, volleyball and just run around to burn energy. It is important for kids to be active.”

TFI Board of Directors, project architects, Schwerdt Design Group and Construction Management and the MCP Group all contributed to this project.

“This new and exciting gymnasium will give children in our PRTF a safe, secure location to

exercise, hold group therapy sessions and large family events, among many other uses.

TFI is a leading child welfare agency providing experience, compassion, quality services and care.”

TFI provides various types of services to the community including foster and kinship care, domestic and international adoption, counseling support and education, TIPS-MAPP training and visitation and exchange centers.



TFI has over 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services including foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services, and aftercare services.

TFI is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a voluntary board of directors providing effective leadership, support and guidance. TFI is located at 4101-B S.W. Martin Dr. in Topeka.



