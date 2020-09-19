The 2020 Great Topeka Duck Race is in the books

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race was held Saturday morning at Lake Shawnee. Ten thousand rubber ducks were released into the lake and the owner of the first duck to cross the finish line, William Heydenreich, received a 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback.

Julie Hejtmanek, Topeka Duck Race Chairperson, says that the money fundraised from this event impacts local nonprofits.

“The proceeds from the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race goes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka, Capper Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Topeka and many more,” Hejtmanek said. “We sold over 8,500 ducks this year, more than we have in several years.”

The Washburn University baseball team assisted in collecting the ducks and provided commentary during the race.

Because of coronavirus, there were no vendors or spectators at this year’s event.

Click here to see more winners from this year’s duck race and to see more information on the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka.