The 24th annual Midland Care Celebration Walk goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Midland Care Celebration Walk is going virtual this year. The Celebration Walk has been held each year in May for the past two decades to honor loved ones who have died.

“Today luminaries are being picked up by those who have ordered them off our web site as well those who are just coming by to pick them up,” said Zach Ahrens, Vice President of Midland Care Connections. “People are welcome to come to our website, Midlandcare.org or join our group, Midland Care Celebration Walk on Facebook, as we will go virtual Friday night for the Celebration Walk.”

Each year the luminaries and sidewalk messages are the heart of this event. People are invited to take part in this year’s lighting of the luminaries at home. A donation of $10 per remembered name provides you with a special “Celebrate Their Dash” kit.

"Our theme is to celebrate the dash – we all have a date we are born and a date we die – it is the dash between that represents how we touched lives on earth." - Midland Care Connection

The luminary kits are available at 2134 SW Westport Road until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Midland Care will provide you with everything you need (luminary bag, tea light, sand, sidewalk chalk and luminary card with your loved one’s name) to celebrate at home. You can purchase a Luminary kit by going to www.midlandcareconnection.org/20walk/.