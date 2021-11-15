The Addams Family School Edition opens Thursday night at Shawnee Heights High School

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights High School Drama Department is set to open their Fall play, The Addams Family, High School Edition on Thursday Nov. 18th at 7:00 p.m.

The play is based on the musical comedy that played on Broadway from April 2010 to December 2011.

The ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members (living, dead, and undecided) to celebrate what it is to be an Addams (“When You’re an Addams”).

