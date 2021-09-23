The band Kansas packs house at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The legendary rock band Kansas played to a packed the house Thursday night at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The rock band got its start in Topeka, Kansas in the early 1970s. They went on to produce 9 gold albums, 3 platinum albums and sold more than 1 million copies of their single “Dust In The Wind.”

The band appeared on the billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 70s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan.

“Carry On Wayward Son” was the second-most-played track on US classic rock radio in 1995 and No. 1 in 1995 and 1997.