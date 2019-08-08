The Blues Beatles light up the Jayhawk Theatre

The Blues Beatles from São Paulo, Brazil, played the classic & popular Beatles music with a mix of Blues Wednesday night at the Jayhawk Theatre. The concert was sponsored by the Topeka Blues Society. The Blues Beatles are a relatively new group, having started their band in 2013. In 2012 they were part of an original Band called Today. Eventually they started singing Beatles songs and realized the songs were a natural fit for their musical style. Their video “A Hard Days Night” had over 2 million views on Facebook.







































