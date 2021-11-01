The Book of Will opens Thursday night at Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School’s fall play for 2021, The Book Of Will, opens Thursday evening.

It’s an untold story about what happens when the world’s most famous playwright, William Shakespeare, leaves behind loyal friends but none of the plays he wrote for them to perform. In the play, everyday people find themselves coping with loss, grief, love and a world that has changed all too quickly.

The play is directed by Maeghan Bishop. Stage Manager is Camryn Clark. The play will be held in the Washburn Rural High School auditorium.

Dates and times for the Book of Will are:

Thursday, Nov. 4th, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6th, 7:00 p.m.