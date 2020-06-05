The Brothers Blue continue to carry on the Blues Brothers legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held its fourth installment of Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

The concert was broadcast live on the Stormont Vail Events Center Facebook page and was emceed by Sean Kelly of Majic 107.7.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by the Blues Brothers Tribute Band, The Brothers Blue. The group consists of Chris Ridley (Jake), Sam Austin (Elwood) and Chris Walker as “The Singing Prison Guard” with guest Jennifer Benke. The event was sponsored by Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Schendel Lawn and Landscape and McCown Gordon Construction.

There will be two more upcoming live concerts, June 11th and June 18th.