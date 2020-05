TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brownstone Event Center, 4020 NW 25th St., held their first ever Food Truck Friday.

The event is being held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Food Trucks for the festival include Bobby’s Food Co., Poppin Squeeze and Poppin Minis.

Abbey Brown, Managing Director of The Brownstone says, “Today we are here to celebrate local businesses.”

“We are excited to see the community come out and support local businesses”.