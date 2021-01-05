The Brownstone holds first open house of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Brownstone was originally designed by Kansas State Architecture students in 1927 as a dairy barn. The venue, which sits on five acres of land, has lived through the Topeka flood of 1951 and reinvented itself multiple times through family homes, small businesses and a bed and breakfast.

“The Brownstone is used for weddings, social gatherings, business events, birthday parties, graduations,” said Abbey Brown, Managing Director. “We are still open for events and we have ways to social distance.”

The barn was purchased in early 2016 by Connie and Steve Brown. Extensive renovation of the barn began in summer of 2016 with a grand opening in June 2017. The space proves 2,400 square feet of open area for receptions, weddings, and corporate events.

Click here for more information on The Brownstone.

The Brownstone is located at 4020 N.W. 25th Street.